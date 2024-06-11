After NBA Finals win, Boston Celtics guard Derrick White calls Indiana Pacers offense 'hard to guard'
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White recently shared some thoughts on the Indiana Pacers offense after his Celtics won Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals.
Boston's Finals opponent, the Dallas Mavericks, have just a 100 offensive rating so far in the series. They've struggled with the Celtics impressive defense and haven't seen the same success from their role players that they had earlier in the playoffs.
Indiana finished the Eastern Conference Finals with a 114.8 offensive rating against Boston, which was solid but not quite good enough to earn a victory. The Pacers couldn't get enough stops as they were swept in the third round.
So far, the Pacers offensive success against the Celtics is the best of any team in the postseason. Their speed and randomness is tough to contain, and while Boston still slowed them down enough, three of the four games in the Eastern Conference Finals were close.
Now, with Dallas playing slow and struggling to score, some are wondering if the Mavericks speed of play needs to slightly change. On ESPN's broadcast after Game 2 of the NBA Finals, former
Golden State Warriors President of Basketball Operations Bob Myers wondered if a shift is needed.
"It felt like you guys were on your heels a little bit in that series," Myers said to White of the Celtics defense against the Pacers. "They put you in some tougher positions. Does this slower tempo favor you guys defensively?"
"Josh [Hart] can tell you, Indiana's hard to guard," White said, with New York Knicks wing Josh Hart also being a part of the broadcast. "Unreal, credit to them. They're just difficult to guard," White added of the Pacers.
The Pacers tempo also wore down Hart and the Knicks in round two, and Hart discussed that series with New York star Jalen Brunson on a podcast recently. Indiana was happy that they were able to play at a high pace in the playoffs and still have success.
It was tough for the Celtics to handle, as White admitted. Perhaps the Mavericks need to speed up a bit.
