Report: 'Mutual interest' between Indiana Pacers and Pascal Siakam in NBA free agency
INDIANAPOLIS — According to a report from Shams Charania in The Athletic as well as on Run It Back, the Indiana Pacers and forward Pascal Siakam have mutual interest in a reunion this summer with free agency set to begin in about a month.
"I'm told there's mutual interest between the Pacers and Siakam in getting a deal done this offseason, and the Pacers understand it'll take a max-level-type contract to keep the forward, who will be an unrestricted free agent," Charania's report says.
The Pacers traded for Siakam during the regular season. They sent Bruce Brown, Kira Lewis, Jordan Nwora, and three first-round draft picks to the Toronto Raptors to acquire the former All-NBA forward. He was terrific for the blue and gold and proved to be worth the trade price down the stretch and in the postseason.
Now, Siakam enters free agency, and the Pacers hope to keep him. Head coach Rick Carlisle shared at his exit interview that recruiting Siakam is the first step of Indiana's offseason, and star guard Tyrese Haliburton shared that he will be recruiting the forward.
"He knows I'll be texting him nonstop and calling him nonstop... I'm going to do everything in my power to make sure Pascal Siakam is in a Pacer uniform next year," Haliburton said Tuesday.
Charania added more details about the Pacers pursuit of Siakam on Run In Back. "Their biggest priority is bringing back Pascal Siakam," he said. "The heavy lifting on the Pascal Siakam front has been done on both sides."
Siakam shared during the regular season and after the playoffs that he felt embraced by Indiana and had enjoyed his time with the franchise so far. He enters free agency with a big pay day coming his way. Siakam averaged 21.3 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Pacers in the regular season as well as 21.6 points and 7.5 rebounds in the playoffs.
"They understand, it's a maximum level contract commitment that you're going to have with Pascal SIakam," Charania said. Right now, a max contract for Siakam would land at five years, $245.34 million. "That's what they are preparing to offer this summer. And he wants to be there. There is mutual interest in getting a deal done."
Indiana went 23-18 when SIakam played this season.
