Obi Toppin entering free agency, Indiana Pacers GM says team 'would like to continue the relationship'
INDIANAPOLIS — Forward Obi Toppin is entering free agency after a successful first season with the Indiana Pacers, and his situation is worth monitoring. The Pacers talked a lot about how well they believed Toppin would fit in offensively after trading two second-round picks for him last summer, and he was a great piece on that end of the court.
The 26-year old averaged 10.3 points and 3.9 rebounds per game for Indiana this season, which are both career highs. Of course, playing more minutes per game than he ever did before helped, but the young forward was able to play so much because he fit well and improved. His three-point percentage climbed over 40% in 2023-24, and his steal and assist numbers improved.
Now, he's entering restricted free agency. If the Pacers submit a qualifying offer — a one year, $7.74 million offer sheet — to Toppin, he will be a restricted free agent. That would give Indiana the right of first refusal in restricted free agency, meaning they could match any contract Toppin signs with another team and keep him if they want to.
The four-year pro was in the Pacers playoff rotation and improved in many important ways. He plays the same natural position as star forward Pascal Siakam, who is also a free agent, as well as emerging forward Jarace Walker, but the blue and gold still want to keep Toppin around.
General manager Chad Buchanan addressed Toppin's free agency at his end-of-season exit interview last week. "I thought Obi had a tremendous year for us. He brings a lot of things that we look for and qualities in a person. He loves being in the gym, he loves being a part of a team," Buchanan began. "Brings a great attitude, great smile, a great infectious energy every day — which adds to your culture and adds to the vibe of your team."
Indiana sent second-round draft picks in 2028 and 2029 to New York for Toppin in July last year. It was a win-win trade for a Knicks team that needed to clear some money and playing time at the four spot and a Pacers team looking for young talent. Toppin popped in a new location.
"He's been beyond everything that we hoped he would be. And then on the court, I thought he really blossomed as the year grew on. We envisioned him being a fit with a team that played fast, and he was exactly that. His three-point shooting really developed and improved, as we saw this year," Buchanan shared of the 2020 lottery pick. "The way we play, you get a lot of open shots. If you can catch and shoot, you're going to have some success, and he did that. His defense grew as the season wore on and had a major impact a lot of playoff games for us."
In the postseason, Toppin averaged 10.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. He filled in several roles for the Pacers on the big stage, from backup four to a five man in smaller lineups to a key cog in bigger units with three frontcourt pieces. Yet he fit naturally in all of them despite some defensive hiccups.
As for Toppin's free agency, Indiana's GM addressed that too. "Very happy with the fit. He seems to be happy here too as well," Buchanan said. "Would like to continue the relationship, it's all part of the business when you get into a contract situation. But, really happy with Obi as a Pacer."
The Pacers can officially submit a qualifying offer to Toppin starting one day after the NBA Finals end and have until June 29 to do so. Free agency begins later this month for NBA teams, and Indiana has full Bird Rights on the young forward. They can sign him to any legal contract up to the max.
