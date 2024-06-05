Where Indiana Pacers players finished in voting for 2024 NBA league awards
Since the end of the 2023-24 NBA regular season, the league has slowly announced the winners and vote recipients for every major award. The Indiana Pacers had one triumph with star guard Tyrese Haliburton being named to an All-NBA Team.
Here are the full lists of votes a Pacers player received.
Kia NBA Clutch Player of the Year
No Pacers players received a vote for this award.
Kia NBA Defensive Player of the Year
No Pacers players received a vote for this award.
Kia NBA Most Improved Player
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton received one first-place vote for this award, which landed him in ninth place overall in the final voting. Aaron Nesmith tallied one third-place vote, which put him in 14th place.
Kia NBA Most Valuable Player
No Pacers players received a vote for this award.
Kia NBA Rookie of the Year
No Pacers players received a vote for this award.
Kia NBA Sixth Man of the Year
Indiana's backup point guard T.J. McConnell took in two third-place votes for this award, which placed him tied for seventh overall.
NBA Coach of the Year
Head coach Rick Carlisle received two third-place votes for Coach of the Year, which netted him an eighth-place finish. The Pacers front office recently praised Carlisle and the job he has done since being hired in 2021.
Kia All-NBA Team
Star guard Tyrese Haliburton grabbed two All-NBA Second Team votes and 69 votes for the Third Team. That resulted in 75 voting points and ranked him 14th overall, which ended with a spot on the All-NBA Third Team. He earned a larger contract as a result.
No other member of the Pacers received an All-NBA vote.
Kia NBA All-Defensive Team
Both Aaron Nesmith and Myles Turner received second-place votes for an All-Defensive Team. That put both of them in a tie for 27th place in the final rankings.
Kia NBA All-Rookie Team
No Pacers players received a vote for this award.
The final results for all awards as well as voting totals and ballots can be found here.
