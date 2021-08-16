Pacers Wrap Up Summer League Playing The Wizards

In their last two games, the Indiana Pacers have beaten the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder in blowout fashion. Next up? The Washington Wizards.

The Indiana Pacers started off NBA Summer League with two losses to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

However, since that point, they are on a tear.

They've crushed the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder in their last two contests for a combined 67 points.

Next up is the Washington Wizards in both teams final game of summer play.

Chris Duarte of the Pacers continues to impress and had 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win over the Thunder on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are led by Mason Jones who leads the team averaging 13.7 points per game. Jones went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2020, and played for the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers last season.

The game will take place on NBA TV at 3 P.M. Eastern Time.

Wizards Summer League Roster:

Marques Bolden Aubrey Dawkins Jordan Goodwin Chieck Diallo Jaime Echeniquie Asante Gist Jordan Goodwin Dewan Hernandez Austin Hollins Caleb Homesley Jay Huff Mason Jones Corey Kispert Issuf Sannon Isaiah Todd Kyree Walker Derrick Walton Jr. Joe Young

Pacers Summer League Roster:

Goga Bitadze Duane Washington, Jr. Tyrone Wallace Terry Taylor Cassius Stanley Keifer Sykes Devin Robinson Terry Henderson Chris Duarte Jordan Bone Oshae Brissett Amida Brimah Bennie Boatwright

