Pacers Wrap Up Summer League Playing The Wizards

After Steamrolling The Portland Trail Blazers And Oklahoma City Thunder, The Washington Wizards Are Next For The Indiana Pacers
The Indiana Pacers started off NBA Summer League with two losses to the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.
However, since that point, they are on a tear.
They've crushed the Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder in their last two contests for a combined 67 points.
Next up is the Washington Wizards in both teams final game of summer play.
Chris Duarte of the Pacers continues to impress and had 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals in the win over the Thunder on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Wizards are led by Mason Jones who leads the team averaging 13.7 points per game. Jones went undrafted out of Arkansas in 2020, and played for the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers last season.
The game will take place on NBA TV at 3 P.M. Eastern Time.
Wizards Summer League Roster:
- Marques Bolden
- Aubrey Dawkins
- Jordan Goodwin
- Chieck Diallo
- Jaime Echeniquie
- Asante Gist
- Jordan Goodwin
- Dewan Hernandez
- Austin Hollins
- Caleb Homesley
- Jay Huff
- Mason Jones
- Corey Kispert
- Issuf Sannon
- Isaiah Todd
- Kyree Walker
- Derrick Walton Jr.
- Joe Young
Pacers Summer League Roster:
- Goga Bitadze
- Duane Washington, Jr.
- Tyrone Wallace
- Terry Taylor
- Cassius Stanley
- Keifer Sykes
- Devin Robinson
- Terry Henderson
- Chris Duarte
- Jordan Bone
- Oshae Brissett
- Amida Brimah
- Bennie Boatwright
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.