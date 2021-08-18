Here's What Chris Duarte Tweeted After NBA Summer League

After Torching The New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers And Oklahoma City Thunder, Here's What Indiana Pacers' Chris Duarte Tweeted After NBA Summer League
Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers had a sensational NBA Summer League and had tremendous performances against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers had a sensational NBA Summer League and had tremendous performances against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
Chris Duarte had an excellent NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Indiana Pacers.
The 13th overall pick out of Oregon averaged 18.3 points and shot over 48% from the three-point range.
The former Ducks star also was stellar on the defensive end averaging 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game.
The four games he played (he sat out the finale for rest) were against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.
- Against The Knicks: 14 points, two steals and two blocks
- Against The Hawks: 21 points and seven rebounds
- Against The Trail Blazers: 19 points, six assists, four steals and four blocks
- Against The Oklahoma City Thunder: 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals
The Pacers finished the NBA Summer League 3-2, and were 2-2 in the games that Duarte played in.
Here is what Duarte Tweeted after NBA Summer League in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.