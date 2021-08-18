Here's What Chris Duarte Tweeted After NBA Summer League

August 18, 2021
After Torching The New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers And Oklahoma City Thunder, Here's What Indiana Pacers' Chris Duarte Tweeted After NBA Summer League

Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers had a sensational NBA Summer League and had tremendous performances against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Chris Duarte had an excellent NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Indiana Pacers. 

The 13th overall pick out of Oregon averaged 18.3 points and shot over 48% from the three-point range. 

The former Ducks star also was stellar on the defensive end averaging 2.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game. 

The four games he played (he sat out the finale for rest) were against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks, Portland Trail Blazers and Oklahoma City Thunder. 

  • Against The Knicks: 14 points, two steals and two blocks
  • Against The Hawks: 21 points and seven rebounds
  • Against The Trail Blazers: 19 points, six assists, four steals and four blocks
  • Against The Oklahoma City Thunder: 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals 

The Pacers finished the NBA Summer League 3-2, and were 2-2 in the games that Duarte played in.

Here is what Duarte Tweeted after NBA Summer League in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account. 

