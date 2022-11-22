Andrew Nembhard misses game for Indiana Pacers with left knee injury

Indiana Pacers rookie guard Andrew Nembhard missed his first game of the season due to injury on Monday night. He sat out against the Orlando Magic with a left knee bruise.

Nembhard suffered the injury in the Pacers win over the Houston Rockets last Friday. He was able to play Saturday against Orlando, but he had an off night — he had zero points, two rebounds, and two assists and missed every shot he took. It's possible his knee was bothering him then.

He sat out two nights later with the injury. It was just the second time this season that Nembahrd didn't play in a game — he missed opening night, but he was a healthy scratch.

"He's got a knee issue that will hold him out tonight," head coach Rick Carlisle said on Monday before the game. "He's a tough kid, he played through it. He played last game and didn't look quite right."

Nembhard has been huge for the Pacers a few times this season. He was one of their best players in an early battle with the San Antonio Spurs, and earlier this month he played a key role in a win over the Miami Heat. He's been better than many expected in his first season, especially for a second round pick.

The 31st overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft has even started for the blue and gold six times this year. His perimeter defense helps any unit, and he fits in many lineups regardless of his individual role. Nembhard's ability to adapt has been valuable. He's averaging 6.7 points and 3.1 assists per game this season.

The Pacers were missing that on Monday, though they rolled to a victory anyways. It's unclear exactly how much time the rookie point guard will miss.

"He'll get another day of treatment, get it checked out a little bit further. We'll see where we are come Wednesday," Carlisle said.

The 10-6 Pacers are about to enter their toughest stretch in their schedule yet this season. Having as many reinforcements and options as possible will be critical for the young team, so the sooner Nembahrd can return, the better for the blue and gold. They next host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday.