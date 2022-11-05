Andrew Nembhard steps up on both ends as Indiana Pacers take down Miami Heat

INDIANAPOLIS — Earlier this season, as the Indiana Pacers were making a daring comeback attempt against the San Antonio Spurs, head coach Rick Carlisle turned to rookie guard Andrew Nembhard. The 31st overall pick in the draft played almost the entire fourth quarter that night and gave the Pacers a chance to tie the game at the buzzer. His offensive connectivity and defensive presence were needed for the blue and gold.

"He was awesome," starting point guard Tyrese Haliburton said of Nembhard that night.

On Friday, the Pacers were in need of similar juice from the rookie guard. Wings Aaron Nesmith and Chris Duarte were dealing with injuries, so Carlisle had to alter his rotation, and the taller Nembhard was the perfect candidate.

But against Miami's strong defense and unique principles, counting on a first-year player would be tricky. Nembhard would have to be forceful and proactive against the 2020 NBA Finalists.

He was all that, and more. He attacked the middle of Miami's zone, which created shots for himself and others. He defended forwards and guards alike and slowed down both groups. The ball handler skated around the perimeter on both ends and changed the game with his impact.

"Andrew is special, he's really good. He does a lot of different things really well and he can defend multiple positions," Haliburton said after the game. "He's actually one of our best on-ball defenders. Obviously has a high basketball IQ and knows how to play the game."

The on-ball defense was on display all night. Nembhard was the closest defender on 14 different shot attempts by Miami — only four of them went in. The Heat hit just 1/6 two-point shots over the pesky rookie. His defense was great all night.

None of his defensive moments were more noteworthy than the final possession. Nembhard was tasked with stopping Tyler Herro, who had 29 points on the night and hit a game-winning jumper just two nights earlier. The 31st overall pick held his own and sealed the Pacers win.

That play was Nembhard's signature moment of the game, and he enjoyed the challenge. "It was just exciting to be on the floor at the end of the game," Nembhard said. He didn't know that Herro hit a game-winning three Wednesday night. "I just wanted to make a stop for my team. I tried to make it a tough shot."

But the Pacers don't even reach that moment if it weren't for Nebmhard's contributions during the prior moments of the game.

In the first half, Nembhard had four assists, three of which came in the second quarter after the Pacers lost Chris Duarte for the night. The Pacers were forced to go small after the injury, and Nembhard's contributions were needed. He stepped up in a big way as a creator in the first half, and three of his first half assists led to layups.

With Nembhard on the court through two quarters, the Pacers were a +17. His impact guided the blue and gold to a halftime lead.

In the second half, Nembhard's role was dynamic. He spent time at the one, two, and three spots at times, and he defended a variety of players. But he filled each role well. He lived in the middle of the paint to bend Miami's zone defenses ever so slightly, which allowed the Pacers to keep up their offensive pace. His cuts were timely, and his decision making in the lane was sharp.

"He just plays a very sensible, old-school, all-around game," head coach Rick Carlisle said of Nembhard after the game. "He's tough."

Both of Nembhard's made shots in the game came in the fourth quarter, and they were both massively important — his four points were the only points Indiana scored from the 8:47 mark to the 3:22 mark in the final frame. As the Heat attempted a comeback, the 31st overall pick was calm and collected, and he buoyed the Pacers on offense.

Despite having 41 ball touches, Nembhard turned the ball over just one time. He passed every test, and on a night where the Pacers needed someone to step up and help the team overcome injuries, Andrew Nembhard was up for the task.

"I think he's one of the best competitors we have," center Myles Turner said after the game. "Nothing he does surprises me. I think Andrew's a real solid player."

After a career-high six-assist night, Nembhard is averaging 5.3 points and 3.1 assists per game through eight games. He's in Carlisle's rotation every night and playing just over 17 minutes per game. Clearly, the team trusts the rookie.

On Friday night, Nembhard showed why. In a close game with multiple key moments, the Gonzaga product stayed on the court and made big plays. As the Pacers move forward in their new era and deal with injuries on the wing, Andrew Nembhard's skill and defensive versatility could make him a crucial player for the team in the coming weeks.