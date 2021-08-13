Cam Thomas Who Worked Out For The Indiana Pacers Before The Draft Has Twitter Freaking Out About How Good He Is For The Brooklyn Nets

Cam Thomas of the Brooklyn Nets is off to a sensational start in NBA Summer League, and the former LSU star worked out for the Indiana Pacers before the NBA Draft.

Before the NBA Draft, teams bring many players in for workouts to meet them face to face and watch them workout.

Some players that are brought in for workouts are realistic to be drafted by that team, and others are a long shot.

In one of the workouts the Indiana Pacers had before the 2021 NBA Draft, they brought in Cam Thomas from LSU (see Tweet below from the Pacers on July 21).

The option to draft Thomas was realistic at the number 13 overall pick.

Chad Ford of Chad Ford's NBA Big Board noted the possibility before the draft, and his Tweet from July 26 can be seen embedded below and the article can be read here.

The Pacers ended up going with Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick, who's also been impressive in his first three NBA Summer League games.

Thomas was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the number 27 overall pick.

He has been the talk of NBA Twitter as he has dominated so far, and is headed to a team that already has All-Stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden.

In his first game, he had 19 points against the Memphis Grizzlies, 22 points in the second game against the Milwaukee Bucks and on Thursday, he had 31 points and the game-winning shot to beat the Washington Wizards (see Tweet below from the Nets).

Here's what Twitter has been saying:

