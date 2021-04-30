Anthony Davis Gives a Lakers Fan a Massive Surprise After Magic Game

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Lakers had a rare win in their recent slump on the season. They beat the Orlando Magic, who entered full-on rebuilding mode this season.

The Lakers have lost four out of their last five games and only won one game since Anthony Davis has returned to the lineup after missing over two months.

The Lakers were in the giving spirit on the night of their win, and one fan got hit with a colossal surprise post-game.

Davis gave a big Lakers fan his game-worn jersey and signed it as the team headed into the locker room.

The video of the ecstatic fan can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report on Twitter.

LeBron James pretends to cry like a baby after a fan heckles him: On Wednesday night, the Lakers dropped their fourth game in five tries, and during the game, LeBron James was bullied by a fan and had an entertaining reaction. CLICK HERE.

LeBron James shares an Instagram message to Russell Westbrook: After the Wizards beat down the Lakers on Wednesday night, James took to Instagram to share a public statement to his friend Russell Westbrook. CLICK HERE.

Kevin Durant has a massive third quarter against the Pacers on Friday night: On Thursday night, Kevin Durant went off for 22 points in the third quarter in Indiana. The Pacers' defensive woes continue to haunt them, and they continue to lose games on their home court. Defense and home-court advantage have been something they are historically better than most teams at. CLICK HERE.