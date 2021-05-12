NBA Injures: Anthony Davis Updated Status in Lakers Rockets Game
Anthony Davis has been ruled out on Wednesday against the Rockets.
The Los Angeles Lakers will be without their two best players when they celebrate their 17th championship on Wednesday night.
LeBron James announced on Twitter that he would not be in the lineup, and Anthony Davis has also been ruled out for the game with the Houston Rockets.
Davis and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Lakers are 8-point home favorites even with the status of James and Davis, according to FanDuel
The team is coming off an overtime thriller in which they beat the Knicks 101-99 at Staples Center on Tuesday evening.
As it stands right now, the Lakers are the seventh seed in the Western Conference.
