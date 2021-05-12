Pacers Beat 76ers in Important Win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indiana Pacers (33-36) won 103-94 over the Philadelphia 76ers (47-22) on Tuesday evening.

The win gives the Pacers wins in back-to-back nights and wins in three of their last four games. After appearing like they had lost all momentum, they've weathered the storm and will finish within the top-ten teams in the Eastern Conference.

"We want to keep focusing on our team and what we're doing well and what we need to get better at," Nate Bjorkgren said post-game. "There is a lot to learn from tonight's game. We've gotta get ready our next opponent in Milwaukee."

The Pacers trailed big at halftime for the second night in a row.

They were down by 11 points at halftime on Tuesday but came back to win the second half by a commanding 20-points. Against the Cavs on Monday, they won the second half by 16-points.

Suddenly the Pacers are playing with a lot of heart, and like a team that wants to play for their coach and make a playoff run.

"We're moving the ball very nicely; we're sharing the basketball as you're seeing," Bjorkgren said. "I like the cuts and the weakside movements that were having without the ball, and then obviously the defensive end, which is first and foremost."

The Pacers' next two games are against the Bucks and the Lakers.

"We have a lot of tough teams coming in, but I think it's a good challenge for us," Domantas Sabonis said post-game on Monday after they beat the Cavs. "To go against these dominant teams and really see if we're actually competitive.

During the game on Tuesday, the most impressive stat was the fact that the Pacers (who ranked 25th in points allowed entering the game) held the 76ers to 29.5% shooting in the second half and 2/14 on three-point attempts.

The 76ers only scored 13-points in the third quarter.

Caris LeVert continued his hot streak scoring a team-high 24 points, and Domantas Sabonis had 16 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists.

On Thursday, the Pacers will welcome the Bucks to the Fieldhouse.