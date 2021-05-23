NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Ben Simmons' Pre-Game Outfit Before Game With Wizards
Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers host the Washington Wizards on Sunday.
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid of the 76ers are facing off against Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal of the Wizards in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Sunday.
Simmons, an All-Star this season, was spotted wearing a fashionable outfit before the game, and the video of Simmons and his outfit can be seen in a Tweet from the 76ers' official Twitter account embedded below.
The 76ers are 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.
More on the Philadelphia 76ers and the game with the Wizards can be read here.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.