NBA Playoffs: 76ers' Ben Simmons' Pre-Game Outfit Before Game With Wizards

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid of the 76ers are facing off against Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal of the Wizards in the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs on Sunday.

Simmons, an All-Star this season, was spotted wearing a fashionable outfit before the game, and the video of Simmons and his outfit can be seen in a Tweet from the 76ers' official Twitter account embedded below.

The 76ers are 8-point favorites over the Wizards in Philadelphia on Sunday for Game 1, according to FanDuel.

