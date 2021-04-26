Ben Simmons Official Status for Thunder Game
Ben Simmons will officially make his return to the lineup on Monday.
Ben Simmons had been expected to play on Monday night, per Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer (Tweet below), and now it is official he will be playing.
Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder relayed the 76ers announcement of Simmons officially playing.
His tweet can be seen below.
"76ers injury update: Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris are both playing. Danny Green is out. Joel Embiid is a game time decision. Relevant: OKC has lost 13 straight and the franchise record is 14." Rahbar Tweeted on Monday pre-game
- SLICK LEONARD DIES: Bobby "Slick" Leonard was the Indiana Pacers and his attachment to the franchise as a coach and broadcaster last nearly five decades. CLICK HERE
- Myles Turner is OUT Indefnitley the Pacers announced Last Monday Evening: Myles Turner, the Pacers leader in blocks, who had missed six consecutive games before returning on Sunday against the Hawks playing 34 minutes, will once again be out. The team announced an injury to his toe that has him out for an indefinite period. CLICK HERE
- Pacers lost in Indiana last Monday night to Spurs 109-94: The Pacers returning from their three-game road trip and five days on the road came home to play the Spurs and looked out of gas in last Monday night's contest. CLICK HERE.
- The Lakers have been a mess without LeBron James in the lineup: Without James, the team has been lousy in those 19 games this season. If they want to get a good seed for the playoffs, they will need James to return healthy soon. CLICK HERE