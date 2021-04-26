Ben Simmons Status Against Thunder on Monday
Ben Simmons is expected to play tonight, Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports.
"The expectation is that Ben Simmons will play tonight." Pompey Tweeted on Monday afternoon.
The Tweet from Pompey can be seen below.
The 76ers have missed Simmons in several critical games of late, including a game against Devin Booker and the Suns and an ESPN game against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Simmons's return to the lineup will be a big thing for the 76ers on Monday.
