Ben Simmons Status Against Thunder on Monday

Ben Simmons is expected to play on Monday night against the Thunder, Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reported on Monday afternoon.

The 76ers have missed Simmons in several critical games of late, including a game against Devin Booker and the Suns and an ESPN game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Simmons's return to the lineup will be a big thing for the 76ers on Monday.