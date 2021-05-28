NBA Playoffs: Blake Griffin Pre-Game Outfit Before Game 3 With Celtics

Blake Griffin and the Brooklyn Nets are in Boston for Game 3 on Friday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets own a 2-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics after winning the first two games in Brooklyn.

On Friday, they begin a weekend trip to Boston and have a chance to go for the sweep if they win both games.

Blake Griffin's pre-game outfit can be seen in a video from the Nets below.

The Nets are 8-point favorites over the Celtics for Game 3, according to FanDuel.

