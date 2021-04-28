Bradley Beal Enters Wizards Lakers Game Leading the NBA in a Top Stat

The Lakers and Wizards will battle on Wednesday night, and while the Lakers are without their best player LeBron James, the Wizards have currently won ten out of their last 12 games.

On top of Russell Westbrook on a historic triple-double tear, All-Star Bradley Beal is currently leading the entire NBA in scoring right now.

The shooting guard out of the University of Florida is averaging 31.4 points per game, just barely beating out Steph Curry for the top spot.

Here are some Tweets about Beal below.