Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Status Against Bulls

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffered an ankle injury in Thursday night's contest between the Bucks and the Rockets. The Bucks lost the game after Giannis left for the remainder of the game.

The Bucks star had to watch as his team let Kevin Porter Jr. go off for 50 points and 11 assists to beat the Bucks 143-136.

On Friday night, the Bucks will once again be without their two-time MVP, as the team has listed him on their injury report.

The injury report from the team's Twitter account can be seen in a post below.

The Bucks are currently 2 point favorites over the Chicago Bulls on Friday night, via FanDuel

