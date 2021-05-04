Carmelo Anthony Makes History in Hawks Trail Blazers Game

On Monday evening, the Trail Blazers visited the Hawks in Atlanta, and while the game is still going on between two superstar point guards Damian Lillard and Trae young, history has already been made.

Carmelo Anthony, a future first-ballot Hall of Famer, added to his lengthy resume on Monday night in Atlanta. The forward out of Syracuse joined a special list that only ten players can say they are a part of in the history of the NBA.

Anthony, also known as MELO, is now in the top ten in NBA history in points.

Bleacher Report relayed the information, and the Tweet can be seen below.

Here is what accounts around the NBA landscape had to say about the accomplishment.

