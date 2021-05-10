Cavaliers Available Players Against Pacers

The Cleveland Cavaliers welcome the Indiana Pacers on Monday evening.

The 14th seed Cleveland Cavaliers will host the tenth seed Indiana Pacers on Monday evening and there will be several players missing from the lineup for the Cavs.

Kevin Love, Darius Garland and Cedi Osman are all OUT.

The Cavs have lost ten games in a row, an NBA high at the moment, and the Pacers will need them to lose their 11th game in a row to avoid the Chicago Bulls becoming just two games behind them for the final playoff spot.

The Pacers are 10-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

The full list of players available on Monday night for the Cavs can be seen in a post embedded from FantasyLabs NBA.

