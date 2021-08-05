New Indiana Pacers Draft Pick Isaiah Jackson Was High School Teammates With Rookie Of The Year LaMelo Ball

Sports Illustrated home
Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball Played On The Same High School Team As This 2021 NBA Draft Pick

In 2018-19, Isaiah Jackson (Pacers 22nd overall pick) and LaMelo Ball of the Charlotte Hornets were high school teammates at SPIRE Academy in Ohio.
In 2018-19, LaMelo Ball went to Geneva, Ohio, to play for SPIRE Academy (see Tweet below from Ballislife). 

Several years later, he ended up being the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and won Rookie of The Year playing for the Charlotte Hornets last season. 

When Ball played for SPIRE in 2018, Isaiah Jackson (new Indiana Pacers rookie) also played for the team. 

Jackson was taken with the 22nd overall pick in the NBA Draft last week. 

During the 2018-19 season with Ball and Jackson, SPIRE Academy went 17-2. 

Tweets about their season together in high school can be seen below from Overtime and Twitter user @AcoleVSN.

Ball played one season in Australia in 2019-20 before being drafted to the NBA, and Jackson played for the University of Kentucky in 2020-21. 

They are both 19-years-old, but Ball is older between the two. 

