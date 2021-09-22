Pacers Post Cool Wallpaper To Their Instagram

September 22, 2021
Check Out The Photo This NBA Team Posted To Instagram On Wednesday

The Indiana Pacers posted a photo to their Instagram on Wednesday.
The Indiana Pacers posted a photo to their Instagram on Wednesday.

The Indiana Pacers made a post to their Instagram on Wednesday, and the photo can be seen embedded below. 

The photo is a super cool wallpaper of Pacers players T.J. McConnell, Chris Duarte and Justin Holiday. 

Last year, McConnell had a superb season averaging 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game off the bench. 

Holiday averaged 10.5 points per game on over 38% shooting from the three-point range. 

Duarte was drafted out of the University of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. 

  • Enes Kanter And Myles Turner Get The Same 2k Ranking: Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers got the same rating in NBA 2k22 as Enes Kanter of the Boston Celtics. The two centers getting the same ranking comes as a surprise. Turner is one of the best defenders in the NBA, and while Kanter had a productive season, he is not on the same level as Turner. CLICK HERE.
  • Could The Pacers Really Bring Back Lance?: Lance Stephenson has worked out for NBA teams recently, and it appears as if he is trying to make a return to the NBA. One report says the Indiana Pacers could look to bring him back. CLICK HERE.
  • NBA Central Division Notebook: NBA 2k22 gave Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors the same ranking (96 overall) as Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Even though Antetokounmpo just won the NBA Finals MVP, is he actually a better player than Curry? CLICK HERE.

