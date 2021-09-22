Pacers Post Cool Wallpaper To Their Instagram

The Indiana Pacers posted a photo to their Instagram on Wednesday.

The photo is a super cool wallpaper of Pacers players T.J. McConnell, Chris Duarte and Justin Holiday.

Last year, McConnell had a superb season averaging 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game off the bench.

Holiday averaged 10.5 points per game on over 38% shooting from the three-point range.

Duarte was drafted out of the University of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.

