Pacers Post Cool Wallpaper To Their Instagram

The Indiana Pacers made a post to their Instagram on Wednesday, and the photo can be seen embedded below.
The photo is a super cool wallpaper of Pacers players T.J. McConnell, Chris Duarte and Justin Holiday.
Last year, McConnell had a superb season averaging 8.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game off the bench.
Holiday averaged 10.5 points per game on over 38% shooting from the three-point range.
Duarte was drafted out of the University of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.
