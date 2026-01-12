The Indiana Pacers are on a winning streak after beating the Charlotte Hornets and Miami Heat in back-to-back games.

These two wins follow after a 13-game losing streak that put the team in last place in the Eastern Conference standings and in NBA.com writer John Schuhmann's power rankings. However, two straight wins have put the Pacers in No. 29, one spot ahead of where they were for the past couple of weeks.

"Rick Carlisle finally gotwin No. 1,000… and No. 1,001, as the Pacers ended their 13-game losing streak and picked up wins over the Hornets and Heat last week," Schuhmann wrote.

"The Pacers’ win over Miami on Saturday was the start of a four-game homestand that concludes with their second meeting with New Orleans. They’re 3-6 in games played between the eight teams that are at least 10 games below .500."

Indiana Pacers guard/forward Andrew Nembhard in the second half against the Miami Heat. | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Pacers no longer last in power rankings

The Pacers rank ahead of the Sacramento Kings in the power rankings, and there's a chance that the team could make an even bigger jump in the upcoming week.

There are some tough games for the Pacers where they will face off against three of the four best Eastern Conference teams. But the way they have been playing offensively, especially point guard Andrew Nembhard, has given the team a lot of hope.

"The Pacers’ offense has shown some flashes toward the end of the losing streak, and they’ve now shot 40% or better from 3-point range in five straight games. Last season, the Pacers led the league (by a healthy margin) in the percentage of their 3-point attempts (63%) that were wide open. This season, they rank ninth (56%) this season, with only the Nets having seen a bigger drop," Schuhmann wrote.

"Not surprisingly, Andrew Nembhard has seen the fourth biggest jump in usage rate (from 16.3% last season to 23.9% this season) among 311 players who’ve played at least 250 minutes in each of the last two seasons. That comes with a small jump in efficiency, both in true shooting percentage and assist/turnover ratio. He missed the win in Charlotte, but Nembhard had 29 points and nine assists (with zero turnovers) against the Heat on Saturday."

The Pacers are back in action tonight against Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics at 7pm ET inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

More Indiana Pacers Stories