Check Out What Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Tweeted On Monday
On Monday, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics sent out a Tweet about his basketball camp.
Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is in Tokyo for the Team USA Men's Basketball Team.
On Monday, the All-Star forward sent out a Tweet about his upcoming basketball camp in St. Louis at Chaminade College Prep that will be in the fall.
The Tweet from Tatum can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Tatum had nine points and two blocks in Team USA's 83-76 loss on Sunday to France.
