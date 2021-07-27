Check Out What Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum Tweeted On Monday

On Monday, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics sent out a Tweet about his basketball camp.

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics is in Tokyo for the Team USA Men's Basketball Team.

On Monday, the All-Star forward sent out a Tweet about his upcoming basketball camp in St. Louis at Chaminade College Prep that will be in the fall.

The Tweet from Tatum can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

Tatum had nine points and two blocks in Team USA's 83-76 loss on Sunday to France.

Related stories on NBA basketball