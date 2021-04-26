Chris Paul Dropped Blake Griffin to The Floor in Nets Suns Game

Chris Paul spent several years playing with Blake Griffin on the Clippers in Los Angeles, and while they could not win a championship, they did have many memorable moments and some fantastic teams.

On Sunday afternoon in the Nets Suns game, the two ex-teammates played against each other, and Paul dropped Griffin to the ground with a killer crossover.

The clip of the video can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.

The Nets beat the Suns 128-119, and Kevin Durant returned for the first time in a week.