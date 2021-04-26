Chris Paul Dropped Blake Griffin to The Floor in Nets Suns Game
Chris Paul had a great move on Blake Griffin.
Chris Paul spent several years playing with Blake Griffin on the Clippers in Los Angeles, and while they could not win a championship, they did have many memorable moments and some fantastic teams.
On Sunday afternoon in the Nets Suns game, the two ex-teammates played against each other, and Paul dropped Griffin to the ground with a killer crossover.
The clip of the video can be seen below in a Tweet from Bleacher Report.
The Nets beat the Suns 128-119, and Kevin Durant returned for the first time in a week.
