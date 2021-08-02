How Did Chris Paul Do Against The Pacers Last Season?

Chris Paul had a fantastic season making his first NBA Finals, but the Indiana Pacers did a good job of keeping him in check during their two games against the Phoenix Suns.

Last season for the Phoenix Suns, Chris Paul had a stellar season averaging 16.4 points, grabbing 4.5 rebounds and dishing out 8.9 assists per game.

He also led the team to the NBA Finals, which was the first time the 11-time All-Star made the final round of the NBA Playoffs.

The Indiana Pacers played the Suns twice during the 2020-21 NBA season, and Paul averaged 11.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.0 assists in those two games (via StatMuse).

The assists he averaged were more than his season average, but the Pacers kept him in check in terms of scoring.

He averaged nearly 5 less points per game than his season average and he shot just 40.0% FG and 16.7% 3P.

For reference, his season average was 49.9% FG and 39.5% 3P.

The Suns won the first game in Indiana, and the Pacers won the second game in Phoenix.

The numbers the Pacers were able to hold one of the best point guards in The NBA to were shocking considering the team was one of the worst teams on the defensive end in the entire NBA last season (26th in points per game via TeamRankings.com).

A highlight from their game on Jan 9. can be seen in a Tweet below from Twitter user @PhoenixSunsBra with a video from the Suns Twitter account.

