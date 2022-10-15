Defense optional for Indiana Pacers in preseason loss to Houston Rockets

The Indiana Pacers closed out preseason play with a whimper. They fell at home to the Houston Rockets 122-114. Indiana's defense looked atrocious all night.

By halftime, the Rockets already had 81 points. They were 14/24 from long range, had attempted 15 free throws, and had just five turnovers. The Pacers provided little defensive resistance, and they were punished for it.

"I think tonight was on the starters. We let them get into the game way too easy, way too comfortable," Pacers center Myles Turner said after the game. "We reacted instead of setting the tone."

Early, it looked like the blue and gold were going to have a solid preseason finale. The Pacers were up seven less than four minutes into the game and were picking apart Houston with timely passing. It looked like Indiana's team was going to carry the momentum from their win on Wednesday into this game.

But Houston, led by young guard Jalen Green, fought back. They crushed the Pacers for the rest of the half, hitting 14 threes and scoring 81 points in the first two quarters. Green had 22 points at the break, the Pacers had no answers for him.

When Indiana's starters checked in during the second quarter, they were down single digits. By the end of the frame, the Rockets were up by more than 20. It was a half of runs, but Houston had almost all of the big runs.

Turner looked effective in the first half, scoring 11 points and dishing out two assists. He looked more creative and decisive than he did in previous preseason games.

In the second half, the Pacers picked it up on defense and offense, but it was too late. Jalen Smith had an impressive third quarter and Indiana upped the intensity on the less glamorous end of the floor, but they still trailed by 11 entering the final frame.

In the fourth quarter, both teams turned to their reserves and it became a back-and-forth affair. It was an ugly quarter, which favored the Rockets as they already had a lead. Kendall Brown and Goga Bitadze gave Indiana good minutes down the stretch, but after the miserable defensive first half, it didn't matter. The Pacers fell to end their preseason game action.

The Pacers lacked a true standout performer in the game, something they've had in their other preseason contests. Buddy Hield was hitting his shots and led the team in scoring with 19 points, including a quartet of three pointers. Hield will hope to continue that form into the regular season, which begins on Wednesday for the Pacers.

Indiana finished the preseason 2-2, alternating wins and losses. They open the regular season with three straight home games.