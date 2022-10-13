Bennedict Mathurin shows off skills with 27 points versus Knicks: 'Lot of potential'

In the months since Bennedict Mathurin was drafted by the Indiana Pacers, the franchise has raved about him. His work ethic is lauded, his skills are praised, and many feel as if he has the "it" factor.

It's still just preseason, but it's becoming clear why the Pacers have celebrated Mathurin since selecting him sixth overall in June. He's already had three impressive performances, and every game he has seemingly been better than he was in the Pacers last battle.

That crescendo hit a new volume last night, as Mathurin dominated against the New York Knicks. The rookie guard scored 27 points on just 13 shots, grabbed four rebounds, and got to the free throw line for 12 attempts. The Knicks couldn't contain the Arizona product, and he made them pay as Indiana came back from down 13 to win.

"I got to the line really often, and that's what got me going," Mathurin said after the game. He took half of the Pacers shots from the foul line. "I feel like it worked out pretty well for me."

Mathurin already possesses an impressive ability to get by his matchup. Coming around screens, the rookie can quickly assess what the defense is throwing at him before attacking the rim. He can adjust his approach mid game, and he's got a nose for finding the ball in the paint. It's only preseason, but he's been a tough cover.

For a first-year player, Mathurin already looks like a veteran with his drives. He's taken 38 shots in preseason action, and 27 of them have come from within 10 feet of the basket. He looks advanced at creating good shots near the rim, especially for a rookie.

"He's got a really great knack for a young player of finding the cracks in the defense and then being able to get in there," head coach Rick Carlisle said of Mathurin. Carlisle has been impressed with the sixth overall pick's ability to get to the rim, saying it can take years for some players to grow their driving abilities to where Mathurin's are now.

"Every once and a while, there's a young player that comes out of college whose game is much more suited to the NBA than college. I think (Bennedict) might be one of those guys," Carlisle added. Carlisle and Mathurin have a strong relationship already.

In college, Mathurin could certainly score. But his drives already look more advanced than they did at The University of Arizona, and that skill will only grow as he progresses in the NBA.

Mathurin also did damage on the glass and in transition, the latter situation being where the guard threw down a windmill dunk to ice the game.

The Pacers came back from down 13 points and ended up winning by nine. They outscored New York by 19 points over the final 6:09 of the game, and Mathurin played a big part in that comeback. He scored nine points in the final frame, and Indiana was +9 with him on the court during the final 12 minutes. The rookie played an instrumental role in the comeback.

"Any time, especially in preseason, you get an opportunity like this, you've got to take advantage," center Myles Turner said of Mathurin's performance, noting that the rookie stepped up when it mattered.

Mathurin still has room to grow. His outside shot hasn't been falling in the preseason. Every rookie can improve on defense. He fouled out during his 27-point performance in under 30 minutes. Like every first-year player, he has room to grow.

But the early signs suggest that Bennedict Mathurin is going to be a talented rookie, and his ability to drive to the basket is rare for someone who has yet to play in a regular season NBA game. It's only preseason, but the blue and gold have to be happy about what they've seen from their highest draft pick in three decades so far.

"Lot of potential, he's just super aggressive. He's super strong, super athletic, so that makes it easy for him," Pacers center Goga Bitadze said of Mathurin. That potential has been on display so far in the preseason, and his 27 point outing versus the Knicks was the most recent showing of how good Bennedict Mathurin can one day be.