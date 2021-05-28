NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Derrick Rose Pre-Game Outfit Before Hawks Game

Derrick Rose and the Knicks take on the Hawks in Atlanta for Game 3.

The New York Knicks have ridden Derrick Rose hard for the first two games of their series against the Atlanta Hawks (38 minutes and 39 minutes played in the two games).

On Friday, the pre-game outfit Rose was wearing entering State Farm Arena can be seen in a post below from the Twitter account of the Knicks.

The Hawks are 4.5-point favorites over the Knicks in Game 3, according to FanDuel.

Related stories on NBA basketball