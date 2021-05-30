NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Derrick Rose Status Against Hawks
Derrick Rose had gone into the locker room, and then returned.
Derrick Rose has been the best player on the New York Knicks during their series with the Atlanta Hawks.
During Game 4 on Sunday in Atlanta he had gone into the locker room and left the court.
Rose went into the locker room for the Knicks during the first half, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.
After a short time in the locker room he returned to the bench (see Tweet below) from FantasyLabs NBA.
The Atlanta Hawks were 5-point favorites over the New York Knicks, according to FanDuel.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29th. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a series against the Boston Celtics. CLICK HERE.