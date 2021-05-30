NBA Playoffs: Knicks' Derrick Rose Status Against Hawks

Derrick Rose had gone into the locker room, and then returned.

Derrick Rose has been the best player on the New York Knicks during their series with the Atlanta Hawks.

During Game 4 on Sunday in Atlanta he had gone into the locker room and left the court.

Rose went into the locker room for the Knicks during the first half, and his status can be seen in a post below from FantasyLabs NBA.

After a short time in the locker room he returned to the bench (see Tweet below) from FantasyLabs NBA.

The Atlanta Hawks were 5-point favorites over the New York Knicks, according to FanDuel.

