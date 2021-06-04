NBA Playoffs: Devin Booker Speaks After Beating Lakers
Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 to win the series in Game 6 on Thursday.
After the game, Booker spoke to reporters, and the whole session can be watched here.
"It means a lot," Booker who had 47 points said post-game. "It's been a long time coming a lot of work, a lot of sacrifices went into this, a lot of losses, but it's only one series."
More on the Los Angeles Lakers and the series can be read here.
