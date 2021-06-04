NBA Playoffs: Devin Booker Speaks After Beating Lakers

Devin Booker and the Suns beat the Lakers 113-100 in Game 6.

Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 to win the series in Game 6 on Thursday.

After the game, Booker spoke to reporters, and the whole session can be watched here.

"It means a lot," Booker who had 47 points said post-game. "It's been a long time coming a lot of work, a lot of sacrifices went into this, a lot of losses, but it's only one series."

