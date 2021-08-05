Pacers' Domantas Sabonis Averaged More Points Last Year Than Kemba Walker And More Assists Than Kyrie Irving

Domantas Sabonis Averaged More Points Last Season Than New Knicks' Point Guard Kemba Walker And More Assists Than Nets' All-Star Kyrie Irving
Last season, Domantas Sabonis made his second consecutive All-Star appearance.
The star forward for the Indiana Pacers averaged 20.3 points, 12.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per game.
His stats were unbelievable, and yet, not many people around the NBA talk about his brilliance enough.
In fact, he averaged more points per game than four time All-Star Kemba Walker (19.3 PPG), who played for the Boston Celtics last year, and is now headed to the New York Knicks after a buyout from the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania (Tweet below).
Sabonis (as a forward) also averaged more assists than Brooklyn Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving (6.0 APG).
The casual NBA fan would likely think that Walker, an elite scorer, and Irving, an excellent passer, would have better stats than Sabonis in those respective departments.
Yet, that isn't the case, and while Sabonis did make his second All-Star game last year, and Indiana fans definitely recognize his greatness, it's time fans all around the NBA start realizing how talented the 25-year-old is.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.