Domantas Sabonis Status Against Nets

Domantas Sabonis will miss yet another game on Thursday night.

Domantas Sabonis has been a critical player for the Pacers for the last several years and has made the All-Star game in back-to-back seasons. His presence on the court is vital for the team's success.

Unfournatley, the big man continues to miss games with a back injury, and he will not play against the Nets on Thursday.

FantasyLabs NBA relayed the injury report, and their Tweet can be seen below.

The Pacers have a surprising record of 5-3 when Sabonis does not play this season (via Stat Muse)