Dwight Howard Throws Down Monster Dunk in 76ers Pistons Game

Dwight Howard had a big dunk for the 76ers in their showdown with the Pistons.

Dwight Howard has been an enormous force off the bench for the 76ers this season after helping the Lakers to an NBA Championship last season.

The eight-time All-Star and surefire Hall of Famer is averaging 6.4 points and 8.9 rebounds in a limited role for the 76ers (46-21), who have the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Being a former superstar, it is not always easy for the player to adapt to a new role, but with the Lakers last season and the 76ers this season, Howard is carving out a nice role for himself on contending teams.

During Saturday evening's game against the Detroit Pistons, Howard threw down a big dunk, and the video of the highlight can be seen in a post below from the 76ers' Twitter account.

