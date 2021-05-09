NBA Highlights: Dwight Howard Throws Down Monster Dunk in 76ers Pistons Game
Dwight Howard had a big dunk for the 76ers in their showdown with the Pistons.
Dwight Howard has been an enormous force off the bench for the 76ers this season after helping the Lakers to an NBA Championship last season.
The eight-time All-Star and surefire Hall of Famer is averaging 6.4 points and 8.9 rebounds in a limited role for the 76ers (46-21), who have the first seed in the Eastern Conference.
Being a former superstar, it is not always easy for the player to adapt to a new role, but with the Lakers last season and the 76ers this season, Howard is carving out a nice role for himself on contending teams.
During Saturday evening's game against the Detroit Pistons, Howard threw down a big dunk, and the video of the highlight can be seen in a post below from the 76ers' Twitter account.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- DRAMA IN INDY: Indiana Pacers' assistant coach Greg Foster was suspended for Thursday's game, and Goga Bitadze was fined for their altercation on the sideline in Wednesday's game against the Kings, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS-WIZARDS SHOWDOWN: The Indiana Pacers have a massive game on Saturday evening with significant playoff implications, and Russell Westbrook has a chance to tie an all-time NBA record. CLICK HERE.