Entire Arena Sings Carmelo Anthony Happy Birthday During Nuggets and Trail Blazers Game

Carmelo Anthony is celebrating his 37th birthday on Saturday evening, and during Game 4 of the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers series, the entire arena sang him a happy birthday.

The video of the Portland fans singing him happy birthday can be seen in a video below from the Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers were 4.5-point favorites over the Denver Nuggets for Game 4 on Saturday in Portland, according to FanDuel.

