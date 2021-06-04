Sports Illustrated home
ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Names The Two Teams Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Should Play For

Kendrick Perkins Tweets that Damian Lillard should play for the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers.
Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, having their season end in the first round.

After the game, former NBA player and current ESPN broadcaster Kendrick Perkins named the teams that he thinks Lillard join.

Perkins said that Lillard should join either the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers (both teams also lost in the first round of the playoffs).

The Tweet from ESPN's Perkins can be seen in a post embedded below.

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS WON'T COMMIT TO BJORKGREN: The Indiana Pacers finished their season in a loss to the Washington Wizards in D.C. After completing the year as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and having many injuries that they could not control, they failed to meet a lot of expectations. Pacers' President of Basketball Operations, Kevin Pritchard, did not commit to keeping Bjorkgren for next season in his end-of-season press conference. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE LUKA GARZA IN MOCK DRAFT: The NBA Draft is creeping up as it will occur right after the NBA Finals end. Draft night will take place on July 29. In a recent Mock Draft, the Indiana Pacers select Wooden Award winner Luka Garza out of Iowa in the second round. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TAKE JAMES BOUKNIGHT IN BLEACHER REPORT MOCK DRAFT: In Bleacher Report's NBA Mock Draft, The Indiana Pacers select shooting guard from UConn, James Bouknight, who had a stellar sophomore season in Storrs, Connecticut, averaging 18.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. CLICK HERE.

