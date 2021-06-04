ESPN's Kendrick Perkins Names The Two Teams Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard Should Play For

Kendrick Perkins Tweets that Damian Lillard should play for the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers.

Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers lost to the Denver Nuggets in Game 6, having their season end in the first round.

After the game, former NBA player and current ESPN broadcaster Kendrick Perkins named the teams that he thinks Lillard join.

Perkins said that Lillard should join either the Boston Celtics or Los Angeles Lakers (both teams also lost in the first round of the playoffs).

The Tweet from ESPN's Perkins can be seen in a post embedded below.

