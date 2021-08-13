Chris Duarte Once Again Shines In Pacers First Win Of NBA Summer League

Chris Duarte of the Indiana Pacers has been impressive in his first three NBA Summer League games against the New York Knicks, Atlanta Hawks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Chris Duarte has been sensational to start NBA Summer League for the Indiana Pacers.

On Thursday, the Pacers won their first game of Summer League 97-64 over the Portland Trail Blazers and now have a record of 1-2.

Duarte was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oregon.

Here is how the 24 year old has done in his first three games:

Game 1 (New York Knicks): 14 points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks

Game 2 (Atlanta Hawks): 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals

Game 3 (Portland Trail Blazers): 19 points, three rebounds, six assists, four steals, four blocks

What's even more eye-popping is the fact that Duarte has been doing everything on the defensive end so well in addition to his high-powered offense.

He has eight steals in his first three games of NBA competition.

The Pacers will continue action on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Related stories on NBA basketball