Chris Duarte Once Again Shines In Pacers First Win Of NBA Summer League

First The New York Knicks, Then The Atlanta Hawks And Now The Portland Trail Blazers, Chris Duarte Of The Indiana Pacers Has Looked Like A Star In All Three Games
Chris Duarte has been sensational to start NBA Summer League for the Indiana Pacers.
On Thursday, the Pacers won their first game of Summer League 97-64 over the Portland Trail Blazers and now have a record of 1-2.
Duarte was the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oregon.
Here is how the 24 year old has done in his first three games:
Game 1 (New York Knicks): 14 points, two rebounds, three assists, two steals, two blocks
Game 2 (Atlanta Hawks): 21 points, seven rebounds, two assists, two steals
Game 3 (Portland Trail Blazers): 19 points, three rebounds, six assists, four steals, four blocks
What's even more eye-popping is the fact that Duarte has been doing everything on the defensive end so well in addition to his high-powered offense.
He has eight steals in his first three games of NBA competition.
The Pacers will continue action on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
- RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
- HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.