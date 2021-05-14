Giannis Antetokounmpo With Huge Dunk in Pacers Bucks Game

The Indiana Pacers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 142-133 in Indiana on Thursday evening. Unfortunately, the Pacers could have won the game and ended up as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, leap-frogging the Charlotte Hornets, who just lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 113-90 in Charlotte.

The two teams are now 33-37 and will remain tied in the standings with just two games left in the regular season.

The Hornets would own the tie-breaker if it came to that.

Meanwhile, everything is bright over on the Bucks side.

They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and during the game with the Pacers on Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive dunk, and the highlight of the video can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.

