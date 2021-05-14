Giannis Antetokounmpo With Huge Dunk in Pacers Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive dunk in Indiana on Thursday.
The Indiana Pacers lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 142-133 in Indiana on Thursday evening. Unfortunately, the Pacers could have won the game and ended up as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, leap-frogging the Charlotte Hornets, who just lost to the Los Angeles Clippers 113-90 in Charlotte.
The two teams are now 33-37 and will remain tied in the standings with just two games left in the regular season.
The Hornets would own the tie-breaker if it came to that.
Meanwhile, everything is bright over on the Bucks side.
They are the third seed in the Eastern Conference, and during the game with the Pacers on Thursday, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a massive dunk, and the highlight of the video can be seen in a post below from Bleacher Report.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- BJORKGREN'S SEAT IS HOT: The Indiana Pacers' first-year head coach could be in jeopardy of losing his job, ESPN reports. CLICK HERE
- PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT: The NBA is having a play-in tournament for the first time this year to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds. Here's everything you need to know on how it works. CLICK HERE
- RUSS MAKES NBA HISTORY: Russell Westbrook and the Wizards lost to the Hawks in Atlanta on Monday, but Westbrook got his 182nd career triple-double, the new NBA record. CLICK HERE.
- PACERS STUN 76ERS: The Indiana Pacers will finish in the top-10 seeds in the Eastern Conference, and they beat the 76ers at home 103-94 and held them to just 13-points in the third quarter. CLICK HERE.