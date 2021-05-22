Heat's Jimmy Butler Hits Buzzer Beater Over Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jimmy Butler hit a shot at the buzzer to force overtime in Milwaukee.
While the Miami Heat fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 109-107 in overtime in Wisconsin on Saturday, they would not even have been to overtime if it were not for Jimmy Butler.
Butler, who had 18 points on the day, tied the game at 99 when the final buzzer sounded at the end of regulation.
He drove by Giannis Antetokounmpo to hit a layup off the glass at the buzzer.
Game 2 will be on Monday once again in Milwaukee.
The video of the clutch play by Butler can be seen in a post embedded below from Bleacher Report.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- PACERS SEASON ENDS IN DC: The Washington Wizards smacked the Indiana Pacers 142-115 in Washington on Thursday. The win has the Wizards heading into a seven-game series with the Philadelphia 76ers over the weekend. The loss for the Pacers ends their season and leads them into an off-season full of questions. CLICK HERE.
- LEBRON JAMES HITS GAME WINNER: The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Golden State Warriors 103-100 at Staples Center on Wednesday night. Steph Curry did all he could, scoring 37 points, but it was not enough as LeBron James had a triple-double in the win. CLICK HERE.
- JAMES HARDEN STATUS: James Harden missed 18-games in a row towards the end of the NBA's regular season, but the former MVP and current Brooklyn Nets' star will not have a minute restriction as the Nets begin their post-season run with a seven-game series against the Boston Celtics starting on Saturday. CLICK HERE.