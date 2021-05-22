Heat's Jimmy Butler Hits Buzzer Beater Over Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jimmy Butler hit a shot at the buzzer to force overtime in Milwaukee.

While the Miami Heat fell to the Milwaukee Bucks 109-107 in overtime in Wisconsin on Saturday, they would not even have been to overtime if it were not for Jimmy Butler.

Butler, who had 18 points on the day, tied the game at 99 when the final buzzer sounded at the end of regulation.

He drove by Giannis Antetokounmpo to hit a layup off the glass at the buzzer.

Game 2 will be on Monday once again in Milwaukee.

The video of the clutch play by Butler can be seen in a post embedded below from Bleacher Report.

