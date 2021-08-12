Metta World Peace Sends Out A Tweet About The New Netflix Documentary On Malice At The Palace

Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsScheduleRosterHistorySI.com
Search
Here's What Former Lakers, Knicks, Rockets And Pacers Star Metta World Peace Tweeted About The New Netflix Documentary On Malice At The Palace

Here's What Former Lakers, Knicks, Rockets And Pacers Star Metta World Peace Tweeted About The New Netflix Documentary On Malice At The Palace

Metta World Peace sent out a Tweet about the Netflix documentary on Malice at the Palace that involved the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. World Peace spent time with the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Pacers during his NBA career.
Author:
Publish date:
Metta World Peace sent out a Tweet about the Netflix documentary on Malice at the Palace that involved the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons. World Peace spent time with the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets and Pacers during his NBA career.

Netflix released a new documentary on the most famous fight in NBA history (maybe all of sports). 

The game took place between the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons on November 19, 2004. 

Many suspensions and fines were the consequences, and the game did not even get to the final second as it had to be called with 45.9 seconds left. 

In case anyone needed a refresher of the actual fight, a clip of the fight can be seen in a post that is embedded below in a Tweet from Twitter user @mynameisNegan. 

Metta World Peace, who was involved in the fight that night and got suspended for the remainder of the season (86 games counting playoffs), sent out a Tweet after watching the documentary, and his Tweet can be seen in a post that is embedded below. 

World Peace won an NBA Championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, and also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, New York Knicks and Pacers. 

Related stories on NBA basketball

  • PACERS DRAFT CHRIS DUARTE: The Indiana Pacers drafted Chris Duarte out of Oregon with the 13th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRADE FOR ISAIAH WASHINGTON: The Indiana Pacers made a trade with the Washington Wizards to get the 22nd overall pick, which was Isaiah Jackson out of Kentucky. CLICK HERE.
  • RICK CARLISLE SPEAKS ABOUT NEW DRAFT PICKS: Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle spoke about new draft picks Isaiah Washington and Chris Duarte. CLICK HERE.
  • HEAT BRING BACK VICTOR OLADIPO: Victor Oladipo is headed back to the Miami Heat, according to The Atheltic's Shams Charania. CLICK HERE.

USATSI_12380210_168388303_lowres
News

Kenneth Faried Throws Down A Big Dunk Against The Pacers

USATSI_13297371_168388303_lowres
News

Metta World Peace Sends Out A Tweet About The New Netflix Documentary On Malice At The Palace

USATSI_15441485_168388303_lowres
News

Clippers Officially Re-Sign Nicolas Batum Who Reportedly Had Interest From The Pacers

USATSI_13297368_168388303_lowres
News

Former Pacers Star Metta World Peace Thinks Michael Jordan Could Average 50 Points Per Game In Today's NBA

USATSI_12376660_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Face Former Lottery Pick Emmanuel Mudiay On The Trail Blazers Summer League Team

USATSI_11414585_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Face Former NBA Star Michael Beasley In Summer League Play

USATSI_15736704_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks' Immanuel Quickley Has Exploded Against The Pacers And Lakers In The Last Two Games

USATSI_12209243_168388303_lowres
News

Pacers Face Off Against Former Nuggets' Star Kenneth Faried

USATSI_16537409_168388303_lowres
News

Obi Toppin Has Had Huge Games Against The Raptors, Pacers And Lakers