Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Said After The Bucks Beat The Suns In Game 5

Giannis Antetokounmpo spoke to ESPN's Malika Andrews after Game 5 of the NBA Finals, where the Bucks won 123-119 over the Suns to take a 3-2 series lead.

The clip of Antetokounmpo speaking can be seen in a Tweet embedded below from Andrews.

Antetokounmpo had 32 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

The Phoenix Suns were 3.5-point favorites in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday night, according to FanDuel.

