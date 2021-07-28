Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Alex Said After Working Out For The Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers worked out Alex Antetokounmpo on Tuesday, the brother of Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis.

The Indiana Pacers held their last pre-draft workout for NBA prospects on Tuesday, and one of the two players they brought in was Alex Antetokounmpo.

Antetokounmpo is the brother of Giannis, who just won an NBA Championship with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The interview with Alex can be seen embedded below from the Pacers.

The full list of players they brought in on Tuesday can be seen in a Tweet below from the Pacers.

More on the workout can be read here from Wheat Hotchkiss of Pacers.com (see Tweet below).

Related stories on NBA basketball