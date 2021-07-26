Sports Illustrated home
Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After Memphis Grizzlies Trade With New Orleans Pelicans

Ja Morant sent out a Tweet after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a trade between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.
Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out a Tweet with two photos of him and Jonas Valanciunas after a trade sending Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans was announced by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

The Tweet from Morant can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The full details of the trade can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Wojnarowski's Tweet.

More on the trade can be read here on ESPN, and seen in a Tweet below from Wojnarowski.

  • PACERS INTRODUCE RICK CARLISLE: The Indiana Pacers had a zoom press conference to introduce new head coach Rick Carlisle. The NBA Champion head coach spent the last 13 years in Dallas with the Mavericks, and he returns to Indiana, where he has already been an assistant coach and a head coach. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS HIRE LLOYD PIERCE AS ASSISTANT COACH: The Indiana Pacers have hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Lloyd Pierce to be their lead assistant coach on Rick Carlisle's new coaching staff, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Pierce spent two and a half seasons as the head coach of the Hawks before being fired in the middle of this season. He's also been an assistant for the Grizzlies, 76ers, Cavaliers and Warriors. CLICK HERE.
  • PACERS TRY TO TRADE FOR BEN SIMMONS? According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Indiana Pacers tried to trade for Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons. The offer, according to Dumas, involved Malcolm Brogdon and a first-round pick being sent to Philadelphia in exchange for the All-Star. CLICK HERE.

