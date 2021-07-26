Here's What Ja Morant Tweeted After Memphis Grizzlies Trade With New Orleans Pelicans

Ja Morant sent out a Tweet after ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported a trade between the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans.

Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies sent out a Tweet with two photos of him and Jonas Valanciunas after a trade sending Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans was announced by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Tweet from Morant can be seen in a post that is embedded below from his Twitter account.

The full details of the trade can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Wojnarowski's Tweet.

More on the trade can be read here on ESPN, and seen in a Tweet below from Wojnarowski.

