Former Indiana Pacers Superstar Signs With Miami Heat

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Victor Oladipo has agreed to a deal to return to the Miami Heat next season. He spent the first part of last season with the Indiana Pacers and then was traded to the Houston Rockets, who then traded him to the Miami Heat. He's also played for the Orlando Magic and Oklahoma City Thunder during his career.

Victor Oladipo has agreed to a deal to return to the Miami Heat next season, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic (see Tweet below).

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the deal is a one-year minimum contract (see Tweet below from SportsCenter).

Oladipo began last season on the Indiana Pacers, and had spent the three seasons prior also in Indianapolis.

The former Hoosiers product, has made two All-Star games, and in 2018 broke out for 23.1 points and 2.4 steals per game.

Unfortunately, he had a season-ending quadriceps tendon injury in 2019, and he has not been to an All-Star game since.

This past season he averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game in 33 games for the Pacers, Rockets and Heat.

However, he had season ending surgery, after playing just four games for the Heat after the trade from Houston.

Over his career he has played for the Orlando Magic, Oklahoma City Thunder, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Miami Heat.

Charania notes that Oladipo will look to potentially sign a big deal next summer.

Here's What Twitter Is Saying:

Related stories on NBA basketball