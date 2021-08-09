Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The Indiana Pacers And New York Knicks NBA Summer League Game On Monday

Here's What Twitter Is Saying About The New York Knicks And Indiana Pacers NBA Summer League Game On Monday
The New York Knicks played the Toronto Raptors in their first NBA Summer League game on Sunday, and the Indiana Pacers will play the Knicks in their first NBA Summer League game on Monday afternoon.
The Indiana Pacers will play their first game of NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, against the New York Knicks on Monday afternoon.
They were originally supposed to play their first game on Sunday, but the Washington Wizards did not have enough players available due to COVID-19 tracing (see Tweet from NBA Communications below).
The Knicks are led by second year pros Immanuel Quickly and Obi Toppin.
The Pacers will be led by 13th overall pick Chris Duarte.
Pacers Summer League Roster:
- Goga Bitadze
- Duane Washington, Jr.
- Tyrone Wallace
- Terry Taylor
- Cassius Stanley
- Keifer Sykes
- Devin Robinson
- Terry Henderson
- Chris Duarte
- Jordan Bone
- Oshae Brissett
- Amida Brimah
- Bennie Boatwright
The Knicks lost their first NBA Summer League game to the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, 89-79, and Toppin had 24 points.
The game will take place at 2 P.M. Eastern Time, and will be broadcast on NBA TV.
Here is what Twitter is saying ahead of the game:
