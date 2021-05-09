Sports Illustrated home
Hornets and Pelicans Starting Lineups in Lonzo Ball and LaMelo Ball Showdown

The two Ball brothers, LaMelo and Lonzo, will square off on Sunday evening.
The Ball brothers will face off again on Sunday evening, as Lonzo will lead his Pelicans (30-37) and LaMelo will lead his Hornets (33-34).

The starting lineups for both teams can be seen in a post from FantasyLabs NBA embedded below.

On the season, LaMelo has been averaging an impressive 15.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game and has had the Hornets in the playoff race all season. Before his wrist injury and surgery that kept him out for over a month, he had been the frontrunner to win the Rookie of The Year award.

Meanwhile, Lonzo is averaging 14.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game.

The Hornets are 3.5-point favorites, according to FanDuel.

