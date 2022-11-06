Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner addresses reaction to appearance on The Woj Pod: 'Me and the organization are in a great place'

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner went on The Woj Pod with Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN last weekend. He was asked about many things, including hypothetical trade scenarios, the business of the NBA, this season's Pacers team, and much more.

Turner answered every question he was asked in a way that both showed off his knowledge of roster-building aspects of the league while also calling back to his past and the many trade rumors he has been in throughout his career. His perspective is unique, and his situation with the Pacers will be a question throughout the season as his contract expires after this campaign — unless he signs an extension.

Because he could soon be an unrestricted free agent, and because he has been in trade chatter all summer, Wojnarowski asked Turner about his thoughts on a hypothetical deal with the Los Angeles Lakers. Turner's answer was mostly him promoting his own skillset and the value of future assets, but some fans found the conversation unpleasant.

Hearing a player answer a question about a hypothetical trade with a specific team, as well as address his future ahead of free agency, is unusual even if the questions were justified behind the context of Turner's career and the offseason rumor mill.

Turner was asked Friday night if he was surprised by the reactions to the podcast. "I won't say I was surprised by it. I just think that it was one of those things where I answered a hypothetical question. The response that it got, you know, you took a quote from it, it is what it was," the eight-year pro said. "It's something that I'm moving on from. Me and my team are in a great place, me and the organization are in a great place, and that's all that matters to me."

The veteran center finished with 16 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks on Friday night in a win over the Heat. His season has been up-and-down with two effective performances and two rough nights.

Since Turner's contract is expiring, the Pacers could consider trading him this season to avoid losing him for nothing in free agency. While it is possible the Texas product could re-sign with Indiana, the franchise would be being proactive if they chose to explore deals at some point during the campaign.

Turner acknowledged as much himself on the podcast with Wojnarowski. "Coming into a contract year as well, you can't lose me for anything. They can't have the notion of me playing out this year, they don't trade me, and it's like 'okay, say free agency comes around and I don't re-sign here'. Let's just be real in that that's just bad on the organization," he said.

The big man and the Pacers still have a great relationship, as he noted, which will make any transactions that may happen this season smooth. Indiana has a reputation for communicating their potential plans with players in advance of any moves taking place.

The Pacers next suit up on Monday against the New Orleans Pelicans, when Turner will try to put together another solid outing.