Indiana Pacers forward Terry Taylor shines for Fort Wayne Mad Ants in G League Showcase

Indiana Pacers forward Terry Taylor was assigned to the Pacers G League affiliate team, the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, this week to play in the G League Winter Showcase in Las Vegas. He got a chance to perform in front of several NBA scouts and executives at the event.

Taylor was assigned to the Mad Ants once earlier this season when the team was playing two games near/in Indianapolis, and he looked terrific. "They're very valuable," Taylor said of his reps with Fort Wayne back then. "I just need to come here and get my rhythm." This time, though, he would hit the road with Fort Wayne for the first time of the campaign.

To say that Taylor dominated in Vegas would be selling him short. In two games with Fort Wayne, the young forward averaged 37.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He made 31 of his 41 shot attempts, including six out of his nine three point looks. The Mad Ants went 2-0 during the event.

Taylor has typically done well in the G League. On a two-way contract for much of last season, he played in four regular season games for the Mad Ants and scored nearly 30 points per game. His rebounding stood out as well, he grabbed nearly five offensive rebounds per game.

This year, he has been promoted to a standard NBA contract, but still gets the occasional G League assignment. They have all gone well. Through four games this year, including the Winter Showcase outings, he is averaging 33.8 points and 11.3 rebounds (4.0 offensive) per game. He has been excellent with Fort Wayne.

"Just see the ball go in and just be able to get some rhythm with the guys," Taylor said of the value of his G League stints in November. "Just play and find my confidence all over again."

For his efforts in the Winter Showcase, Taylor was named to the All-Showcase team. He scored 46 points in the Mad Ants second game, which was the highest scoring game for any player during the event. He is the seventh Fort Wayne player to be named to an All-Showcase team.

Per the Mad Ants, Taylor now has 17 double-doubles in 22 games played with the team. That 17 numbers ranks 11th in franchise history.

Taylor has appeared in 16 games for the Pacers this season, including two starts. He is averaging 1.8 points and 1.4 rebounds per game in 8.0 minutes, including a nine-point, seven-rebound outing against San Antonio early in the campaign. He is in his second NBA season.