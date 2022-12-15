Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton won't be stopped by more defensive attention

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle has coached some incredibly smart basketball players through the years — Jason Kidd and Luka Doncic, to name a few. He's seen some of the brightest minds in the game up close.

Not long ago, Carlisle praised his current point guard, Tyrese Haliburton, by lauding his basketball intelligence. "He's a very special player," Carlisle said of Haliburton during the Pacers recent road trip. "In the basketball genius category."

Haliburton has a special ability to read the game and make adjustments. He can sense when and where his teammates need the ball to get them going. His gut knows exactly when it's time for him to be aggressive. And he understands how to counter what opposing teams are doing to slow him, and the Pacers, down.

That's why Indiana's offense is 5.34 points per 100 possessions better with Haliburton on the court than on the bench, and why he tops the league in assists while averaging nearly 20 points per game. He's evolved into one of the best offensive players in the league.

"A savant-like grasp of the game," Carlisle said of Haliburton and former Pacer Domantas Sabonis. "He's an amazing young player, getting better all the time," he added of Haliburton.

That praise is what made Monday night's game between the Pacers and Miami Heat so surprising. Indiana lost 87-82, by far their lowest scoring outing of the season. The normally-excellent Haliburton finished with one point, which came on a free throw awarded from a technical foul. It was the second-lowest scoring game of his career.

His 0/9 shooting night was the worst accuracy of his career. He's made zero shots in a game twice before, but he took five or fewer shots on both occasions. The Heat held Haliburton to six assists, too, tied for his third fewest in a game this season.

It was Haliburton's least effective performance as a Pacer, and maybe of his time as a pro. "This is probably the worst game I've seen Tyrese play my whole career," Pacers guard Buddy Hield said after the game, noting that he offered his teammate a pick-me-up after the game.

In that game, Haliburton received a ton of defensive attention. Miami would often send two players to guard him when he dribbled around a screen. They stayed glued to him off the ball, and they would send four or five players back for defense after missed shots to prevent Haliburton from shining in transition. They had a blueprint to slow him — and in turn, the Pacers — down.

"Just a bad game for me. Shots weren't falling. Kudos to them, they did a good job defensively, they were locked in," Haliburton said after the game. He thought Miami's scheme was excellent and that he needed to be more aggressive.

"It was a little bit of a shell shock for us because it was the first time he's been taken out of it like that," Pacers center Myles Turner said the next day. Guard Andrew Nembhard added that the the team needed to find ways to make it so he wasn't fighting defensive pressure as often.