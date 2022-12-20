Indiana Pacers wing Chris Duarte looks comfortable in return vs New York Knicks

After missing 21 games for the Indiana Pacers with an ankle injury, wing Chris Duarte returned to action on Sunday.

Duarte, a 2021 lottery pick who made second-team All-Rookie during his first season in the league, fell to the floor after spraining his ankle against the Miami Heat on November 4. He missed the next 44 days for the Pacers, though he did return in the middle of last week and play in two G League games with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants.

That gave Duarte a chance to test his ankle and get used to how it would feel during and after game action. "I'm good," he said before his team took on the New York Knicks on Sundat. "Feels better than what I expected," he added, noting that he had no ankle pain after games with Fort Wayne.

The Pacers were happy to have him back. Beyond losing a talented young player and having him miss development opportunities, Indiana was missing a helpful, nosy wing defender with Duarte sidelined. Having him back gives the team another defensive option on opposing forwards, and the blue and gold need that versatility.

"Another guy who can defend multiple positions," Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton said of something they missed without Duarte. He noted that the team was excited to have him, and his mature brand of basketball, back.

With 2:26 to go in the first quarter, the 2021 13th overall pick checked in for the first time of the game. He was on a minutes limit, so he played until the 6:12 mark of the second quarter for his only first half stint. He finished the half with three points and one rebound.

What stood out the most about his first action was his boldness. Duarte played like he always has and didn't shy away from contact on either end, which can be a hurdle for players who miss extended time. The 25-year old wing was searching for contact and finding his spots. He didn't look like he had been out for six weeks, and his G League stint likely played a part in his ability to be himself.

Duarte played for just over six minutes in the second half, and in the end he finished the game with six points and two rebounds while shooting 2/5 in 14:32 of action. All of his playing time came with the second unit.

"I thought he did very well," Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said the day following the game, noting that he didn't see any sort of limitations from the young wing. "The rhythm and stuff takes some time."

Duarte knocked down a few pull-up jumpers, which is the part of his game that he struggled with the most before his injury. He's still shooting under 40% on the season, so seeing any shots go down had to feel good for the second-year pro.

"It felt good, I felt good out there," Duarte said after the game. "I'm just going with the flow," he added, sharing that he felt like he moved around well.

Duarte's minutes will likely balloon slowly in the coming games as he works his way back in with the team. That will be challenging for the Pacers, who had built a Duarte-less rotation in the time without him. Carlisle, and the rest of the coaching staff, will have to find a way to fit the wing in without disrupting what the team was doing so well all season.

That said, the former Oregon Duck did play with several members of the roster last season and played plenty to open this year. It shouldn't take long before he starts to click with his teammates again.

"Luckily for us, we have great guys that are great teammates," Carlisle said of getting Duarte to fit in. The 25-year old noted that when he was out, he noticed how connected the team was. Now that he's healthy, he will work his way back into that well-linked group. Sunday's debut was a solid start to that process.